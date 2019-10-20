|
|
Roberta D. Debbe
Roberta D. Debbe, 79, of Van Wert passed away peacefully at 1:34 AM on October 19, 2019 at her residence while surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on March 19, 1940 in, Whitehouse, Ohio, to the late Ethel (Goodman) & Frederick Huss. On December 06, 1958, she married the love of her life, Darrell A. Debbe, who passed away on March 22, 2017. Together, they shared many years of memories.
Roberta retired in 1999 as a service rep with Central Mutual after 21 years, and was also a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Ohio City, She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, cross-stitching, and making afghans for her loved ones. She was a loving and kind woman who adored spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Lizabeth (Mark) Davis of Van Wert, OH; Michael (Maranda) Debbe of Willshire, OH and Rebecca (Michael) Freeman of Charlotte NC; brother, Richard (Betty) Huss of Bluffton, OH; grandchildren, Kevin and Anna Davis; Michaela and Maxwell Debbe; Lauren and Danielle Debe; as well as 5 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends friends from 3:00 to 5:00 PM to on October 21, 2019 at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, 722 S. Washington St. Van Wert, OH 45891. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo, Ohio at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roberta's memory may made to CHP Home Care and Hospice. To share in Roberta's online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com. Funeral arrangements are by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S Washington Street, Van Wert, OH 45891.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019