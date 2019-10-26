|
|
Roberta Jeanette (Forgette) Fleischman
Roberta Jeanette (Forgette) Fleischman of Maumee, died peacefully on October 24, 2019 at Lakes of Monclova surrounded by her loving family. She was 95 years old. Jeanette was born in Bay City, Michigan on December 29, 1923, to Angus Forgette and Genevieve Bonem Forgette. She is pre-deceased by seven siblings, including a twin sister. Jeanette moved to Sylvania, Ohio with her family as a young girl.
At the age of 20 she joined the United States Navy and was stationed in Manhattan at the U. S. Fleet Post Office during World War II. Jeannette has always been very proud of her membership in the Navy. She belongs to the Toledo chapter of the and regularly attended their monthly meetings. A highlight of Jeanette's life was to be included in the Honor Flight to Washington D.C for WWII veterans.
During her time in the Navy she met and married David Fleischman. After leaving the service they moved to St. Louis, Missouri. Eventually Jeanette and David settled in Maumee, Ohio where they raised six children. They retired to Newport, Oregon in 1984 and lived there for 16 years before returning to Maumee to be close to family.
Jeanette was active in the community as a Girl Scout Leader and administrator for ten years. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Maumee. Jeanette was an avid bridge player, enjoyed various forms of needlecraft, and loved to travel. She will be remembered for her warmth, her sense of humor, and her kindness. She was a gentle spirit and will be missed by many.
Jeanette is survived by four daughters: Annette Smith (Wayne); Adrienne Begley (Tom); Phyllis Fleischman; Susan Buschmann (William); and one son, David Fleischman (Marcie). She was predeceased by her husband, David Fleischman and daughter Donna Borges. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Sarah Pawlowski; Ben and Aaron Buschmann; Anne and John Borges; and Caitlin and Conor Begley. She is also survived by three great grandchildren: James Buschmann, Everett Pawlowski, and Nora Buschmann.
Friends and family are invited to call at the Newcomer Funeral Home, SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019. A Scripture Service will be held at 7:00 pm.
A Funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 am Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Maumee.
To leave a special message for Jeanette's family please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 26, 2019