Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2414
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Prince of Peace Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Hickcox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Livesay Hickcox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta Livesay Hickcox Obituary
Roberta Livesay Hickcox

Roberta Livesay Hickcox, 89, Gettysburg, PA, passed on August 14, 2019. Born in Toledo, OH, the daughter of the late Lawrence B. and Freda Miller Livesay.

Roberta is survived by her husband of 67 years, Edward Lee Hickcox; two daughters, Roberta Ann Hickcox of Gettysburg, PA, Julee Ellen Hickcox of Roanoke, VA; two grandsons, Christopher Lee Banks and Alexander Shanon Banks. Mrs. Hickcox was predeceased by two children, Shanon Joy Hickcox and Edward Lee Hickcox, Jr., each died of cystic fibrosis at age eight and are buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Life-long Episcopalian most recently at Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, Gettysburg, where she sang in the choir for over 40 years, also a member of the Episcopal Women's Club and served as assistant treasurer of the church for 25 years. Volunteered at Gettysburg Library and was an assistant teacher at the Gettysburg Elementary School.

Memorial Service on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Prince of Peace Episcopal Church. Private interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery. Memorials to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now