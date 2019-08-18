|
|
Roberta Livesay Hickcox
Roberta Livesay Hickcox, 89, Gettysburg, PA, passed on August 14, 2019. Born in Toledo, OH, the daughter of the late Lawrence B. and Freda Miller Livesay.
Roberta is survived by her husband of 67 years, Edward Lee Hickcox; two daughters, Roberta Ann Hickcox of Gettysburg, PA, Julee Ellen Hickcox of Roanoke, VA; two grandsons, Christopher Lee Banks and Alexander Shanon Banks. Mrs. Hickcox was predeceased by two children, Shanon Joy Hickcox and Edward Lee Hickcox, Jr., each died of cystic fibrosis at age eight and are buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
Life-long Episcopalian most recently at Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, Gettysburg, where she sang in the choir for over 40 years, also a member of the Episcopal Women's Club and served as assistant treasurer of the church for 25 years. Volunteered at Gettysburg Library and was an assistant teacher at the Gettysburg Elementary School.
Memorial Service on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Prince of Peace Episcopal Church. Private interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery. Memorials to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019