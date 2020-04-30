Roberta Thornton It is with sad hearts we announce the death of our mother, Roberta "Bobbie" M. (Bauman) Thornton. Bobbie was born October 23, 1930 to Herman Bauman and Adah Lose Bauman. She was a child of the depression and became a teenager during WWII. She was so proud of her older half-sister, Alliene, who joined the military during the war. Her paternal grandfather was a founding member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and on her mother's maternal side she could trace her Scofield family to before they arrived from England and settled in Connecticut in the 1600's. She was a decedent of the first families who pioneered Flat Rock Township in Henry Country, Ohio. Bobbie graduated from Scott High School in 1947 and worked at Ransom and Randolph where she met her future husband, Robert "Bob" Thornton. They were married February 7, 1953 and raised a family of five children. In an era when many mothers stayed home to care for their families, Bobbie thrived. She was a Cub Scout den mother, a school room mother for each of her children, was active in the Glenwood School Mother's Club and PTA, Rosary Cathedral PTA and a CCHS band booster. She belonged to the Ottawa River Yacht Club Women's Auxiliary for many years. Bobbie enjoyed reading, gardening and music. All her children are gardeners and avid readers. We grew up listening to classical music, her favorite composer was Chopin. Bobbie was a season ticket holder to the Toledo Sympathy and enjoyed attending Music Under the Stars, the Westgate Dinner Theatre and Ken Shaw Productions. She took pleasure in being a mother and grandmother and was proud of all of her children's and grandchildren's accomplishments. Bobbie was proceeded in death by her husband, Bob; half-brother, Kenneth Bauman; half-sisters, Mildred Hurdelbrink and Alliene Bauman; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rosemary and Sandy Holiday, Richard and Teresa Thornton, James and Nancy Thornton and William Thornton. Left to hold her memory dear, her children, Ken (Marty), Tim (Susie), Kathleen (Mark) Robinson, Maureen (Amvrosios Chrysanthou) Thornton, Colleen (Lynn Thompson) Thornton; grandchildren, Sean (Kerry Posavad) Thornton, Adrian (Christina Street) Chrysanthou, Alex (Chellsie) Chrysanthou; greatgrandchildren, Sammy, Wyatt and Evie Thornton, Iris and Elliot Chrysanthou and many nieces and nephews. Respecting our mother's wishes, there will be no visitation. Services will be private at Walker Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund (Ebeid Hospice).

