|
|
Robin (Cathy Joseph) Adams
Robin Adams, born Catherine Marie Joseph, age 66, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at home with loving husband by her side. She was born on November 29, 1952 to James and Peggy (Howlett) Joseph in Toledo.
Robin affectionately called Cathy or Cath by her immediate family. Two things could characterize her life loving and serving the Lord Jesus Christ and giving. Her giving was expressed by a lack of care for worldly things (she would give anything she had to anyone in need without a second thought) and loving and caring for others. She would not pass up someone on the corner collecting money without giving at least five dollars if not $20. She took many in need into her home and most of the time selflessly gave them her king sized bed and bedroom and slept on the couch many times for months. Many people will tell you that they wouldn't be here if it wasn't for her and that she changed their lives forever. She was a living demonstration of what sacrificial and unconditional love can do.
At age 18 in her deep quest for God she left her Catholic roots left home and family and gradually disappeared into a splinter Christian group for 25 years and changed her name. In that group she was a leader and entrepreneur. They lived on and owned a moth-balled missile base, owned and ran a ski resort, and goat farm that produced cheese. They accomplished phenomenal things to raise money for the Kingdom.
After this part of her journey she became a Naturopathic Doctor who specialized in nutritional therapy and colon hydrotherapy. She was the very first certified colonics therapist in Toledo and mentored others in that skill both locally and regionally. Robin held numerous health certifications in natural health specialties, a certified x-ray tech, and had a degree in theology.
She was member of Vineyard Christian Church where was actively involved in children's ministry. The children loved her and she loved them. She spent thousands of dollars out of pocket buying them puzzles, games, and snacks for her classes for them at church. She was responsible for spearheading the start of the local school of kingdom ministries which was a training program to train people how to pray for others, pray for the sick, and use the gifts that God had given them. These classes literally changed people's lives forever.
Robin was a brilliant person with a quest for knowledge. She was an innovator who when she saw something she wanted to do she would grab it and run with it. She was always investigating and looking for something new on the cutting edge of healing and health. Some of your favorite past times were knitting and she loved to do large puzzles. She would devour several books a week. She would love to read mystery and who done it novels.
She will be greatly and sadly missed by her husband, family, and hundreds of friends and clients who have become friends.
So long Cathy Joseph, Robin Adams, Robin Dotson, what a woman you are - we love you!
In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her first husband, Tim Adams; and her brother, Tommy Joseph. Robin is survived by her loving husband, Gary Dotson; son, Jeffrey (Brandy) Adams; grandchildren, Brielle, Bryson and Bowen; mother, Peggy Glowczewski; Gary's children, Rhonda Dotson-Wise and Johanna (Hans) Neugebauer; grandchildren, Ashley, Alison, Abi, Ella, Drew, and Gabe; brother, Jimmy (Carol Sue) Joseph; sisters, Suzanne, Ellen and Michelle Joseph, Diane (Ken) Turnbull-Niemiec, Linda (Terry) Rowland, Sue (Eric) Teel, Laurie (Mike) Janiszewski and Amy (Mike) Mattis; former mother-in-law, Evelyne Adams; sisters-in-law, Terri Joseph, Jennifer (Scott) Shaw, and Karen Wall; best friend, Erin MacAdams; childhood friend, Barbie Ziegert; many special nieces and nephews and dear friends.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1 – 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Sunday at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Graveside Services will take place Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, meeting at the cemetery.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Vineyard Christian Church.
To leave a special message for Robin's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019