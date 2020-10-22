1/2
Robin E. (Hall) Kruse
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robin E. (Hall) Kruse

Robin E. (Hall) Kruse, 64, of Sylvania, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital. She was born on July 4th, 1956, in Toledo, to parents Robert "Bob" and Barbara (Brown) Hall. Robin graduated from Sylvania High School in 1974. In her early years she worked as an office manager for Dr. Robert Cooke. She was an avid Ohio State fan. Robin also showed Quarter Horses for many years in the Tri-State circuits and many Ohio State Quarter Horse Congresses. She was also involved in several youth judging teams that received awards in the state of Ohio. Robin was the first equestrian team coach at Sylvania Southview High School and the leader of her children's 4-H Quizbowl team. Robin enjoyed giving back to her community and helping others. She has rescued several horses in order to give them a better life. In her recent years she very much enjoyed volunteering at Sunshine Children's Therapeutic Horseback program. Robin also worked part time as a delivery driver for New Era Dental Arts.

Robin is survived by her loving husband of almost 40 years, Frederick C. Kruse DDS; daughters, Kristen (Pacho) Valdez and Kara Kruse; son, Kevin (Sarah) Kruse; granddaughter, Aviana Valdez; mother, Barbara; sister, Linda (Dave) Simpson; many nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews; her very special K-9 companion, Yogi; and a host of well-loved granddogs. She was preceded in death by her father, Bob; and mother in law, Fay Kruse.

At the family's request, private services were previously conducted. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to offer memorials in Robin's memory are asked to consider Copper Horse Crusade, 10952 Inland Road, Cambridge, OH, 43725. Professional services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home, where online condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 19, 2020
I've only known you for a short time but everytime I saw you at Denise's house you always had a smile for everyone! You will be missed!!
Brian Keaton
Friend
October 19, 2020
Please accept my deepest sympathies for the Kruse Family. Due to Robin's unexpected passing, I know she will be greatly missed but she will never be forgotten. The beautiful memories you shared with her will remain in your hearts forever. Malachi 3:16
Crystal
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved