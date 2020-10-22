Robin E. (Hall) KruseRobin E. (Hall) Kruse, 64, of Sylvania, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital. She was born on July 4th, 1956, in Toledo, to parents Robert "Bob" and Barbara (Brown) Hall. Robin graduated from Sylvania High School in 1974. In her early years she worked as an office manager for Dr. Robert Cooke. She was an avid Ohio State fan. Robin also showed Quarter Horses for many years in the Tri-State circuits and many Ohio State Quarter Horse Congresses. She was also involved in several youth judging teams that received awards in the state of Ohio. Robin was the first equestrian team coach at Sylvania Southview High School and the leader of her children's 4-H Quizbowl team. Robin enjoyed giving back to her community and helping others. She has rescued several horses in order to give them a better life. In her recent years she very much enjoyed volunteering at Sunshine Children's Therapeutic Horseback program. Robin also worked part time as a delivery driver for New Era Dental Arts.Robin is survived by her loving husband of almost 40 years, Frederick C. Kruse DDS; daughters, Kristen (Pacho) Valdez and Kara Kruse; son, Kevin (Sarah) Kruse; granddaughter, Aviana Valdez; mother, Barbara; sister, Linda (Dave) Simpson; many nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews; her very special K-9 companion, Yogi; and a host of well-loved granddogs. She was preceded in death by her father, Bob; and mother in law, Fay Kruse.At the family's request, private services were previously conducted. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to offer memorials in Robin's memory are asked to consider Copper Horse Crusade, 10952 Inland Road, Cambridge, OH, 43725. Professional services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home, where online condolences may be offered at