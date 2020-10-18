1/1
Robin E. Meadows
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robin E. Meadows

Robin E. Meadows, age 60, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday, October 12, 2020, in Mercy St. Anne's Hospital, Toledo. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on June 5, 1960, to Richard Meadows and Virginia (Spillman Meadows) Stevens. A 1978 graduate of John Glenn High School in New Concord, Ohio, she relocated to Bradenton, Florida, where she worked in various outside sales positions including landscape architecture and waste management. She later accepted a transfer of employment to Toledo, where she continued in outside sales with various organizations and operated her own interior painting company. She eventually was employed by New York Life Insurance Company for 17 years as executive assistant to the managing partner. She most enjoyed planning all the special events for the Toledo General Office of New York Life.

Robin was a animal lover especially of her own "fur babies", Iris and Cooper. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, wine and socializing with her many wonderful and supportive friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by her sister, Kim Meadows of Toledo, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, 11 am at Epworth United Methodist Church, Toledo, Ohio, where social distancing and the wearing of masks will be required. A private "Celebration of Life" reception will be held in 2021 (date TBA) for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Toledo Animal Rescue, 640 Wyman St. Toledo, Ohio 43609. Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Epworth United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved