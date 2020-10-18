Robin E. Meadows
Robin E. Meadows, age 60, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday, October 12, 2020, in Mercy St. Anne's Hospital, Toledo. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on June 5, 1960, to Richard Meadows and Virginia (Spillman Meadows) Stevens. A 1978 graduate of John Glenn High School in New Concord, Ohio, she relocated to Bradenton, Florida, where she worked in various outside sales positions including landscape architecture and waste management. She later accepted a transfer of employment to Toledo, where she continued in outside sales with various organizations and operated her own interior painting company. She eventually was employed by New York Life Insurance Company for 17 years as executive assistant to the managing partner. She most enjoyed planning all the special events for the Toledo General Office of New York Life.
Robin was a animal lover especially of her own "fur babies", Iris and Cooper. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, wine and socializing with her many wonderful and supportive friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by her sister, Kim Meadows of Toledo, Ohio.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, 11 am at Epworth United Methodist Church, Toledo, Ohio, where social distancing and the wearing of masks will be required. A private "Celebration of Life" reception will be held in 2021 (date TBA) for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Toledo Animal Rescue, 640 Wyman St. Toledo, Ohio 43609. Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com