Robin L. Collins
1947 - 2020
Robin L. Collins

10/24/1947 - 09/22/2020

Robin L. Collins passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020, at her home. She was born to Leonard and Alyce (Uhren) Mohler on October 24, 1947, in Whitefish, Montana.

Robin graduated from Sylvania High School in 1965 and took classes at Stautzenburger Business College. She worked for Hematology Oncology and Associates for 30 years.

She enjoyed boating, bowling, golfing, reading, and going to the casino. Robin was a great friend, had a smile for everyone and a bubbly personality which will be missed. She and Corney enjoyed life at Barton Lake, Indiana in the summer and taking trips to Vegas in the winter.

Robin will be greatly missed by her husband, "Her Pal" of 47 years, Cornelius Collins (Corney); brother, Kenneth Mohler; sisters, Suzanne (Bob) Leffel and Jane Vitek; and her nieces and nephews to whom she was the "Favorite Aunt".

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Hospice of Northwest Ohio and their staff, including nurse Nita. They would also like to thank Robin's sister, Sue Leffel, niece, Tanya Dewese, nephew, Jack (Becky) Collins, great friend, Judy Auth, co-workers, Barb Marquis and Joan Keller, the Margaret Hunt Senior Center, friends at the Maumee eagles, The Toledo Sailing Club, their neighborhood friends, and the lake family and friends at Barton Lake for all their love and care.

Memorial contributions in Robin's name can be made to the Hospice of Northwest Ohio. A memorial service will be held on October 9th, 2020, at St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Church, gathering at 10:30 a.m. with mass at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the Maumee Eagles.



Published in The Blade from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial Gathering
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Church
OCT
9
Service
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Church
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Memories & Condolences
October 4, 2020
Hands down one of the most amazing women I have ever had the privilege to call my friend. She has made me laugh to the point I almost pee’d my pants, given me advise on so many aspects of life, from the moment I met her I considered her my family, and that’s how she always made me feel, with those amazing hugs and kisses. The memories I have stored in my mind have made me smile many days since I have met her. Her absents from this world will definitely leave a void in so many peoples lives, but her laugh, that twinkle in her eyes, those amazing hugs and kisses will hold that void captive. Corney I am so sorry for your loss and my heart aches for you, love you much. Love and prayers for the family.
Candie Gann Bennett
Friend
October 1, 2020
RIH such a great soul that will always be remembered for your special smile. Sending you big hugs. And prayers.
Brigitte Collins
Family
October 1, 2020
You could not ask for a nicer neighbors than Robin and Corney. Robin was always full of life and ready for an adventure. My sympathy to you Corney and both families. Prayers for all. Your previous across the street neighbor Angie (Mulford) Jagan
Neighbor
October 1, 2020
God bless you Robin, and may the perpetual light shine upon you. Condolences to you Corney.
Maggie Moran Foster
Family
