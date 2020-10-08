Robin L. Collins10/24/1947 - 09/22/2020Robin L. Collins passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020, at her home. She was born to Leonard and Alyce (Uhren) Mohler on October 24, 1947, in Whitefish, Montana.Robin graduated from Sylvania High School in 1965 and took classes at Stautzenburger Business College. She worked for Hematology Oncology and Associates for 30 years.She enjoyed boating, bowling, golfing, reading, and going to the casino. Robin was a great friend, had a smile for everyone and a bubbly personality which will be missed. She and Corney enjoyed life at Barton Lake, Indiana in the summer and taking trips to Vegas in the winter.Robin will be greatly missed by her husband, "Her Pal" of 47 years, Cornelius Collins (Corney); brother, Kenneth Mohler; sisters, Suzanne (Bob) Leffel and Jane Vitek; and her nieces and nephews to whom she was the "Favorite Aunt".The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Hospice of Northwest Ohio and their staff, including nurse Nita. They would also like to thank Robin's sister, Sue Leffel, niece, Tanya Dewese, nephew, Jack (Becky) Collins, great friend, Judy Auth, co-workers, Barb Marquis and Joan Keller, the Margaret Hunt Senior Center, friends at the Maumee eagles, The Toledo Sailing Club, their neighborhood friends, and the lake family and friends at Barton Lake for all their love and care.Memorial contributions in Robin's name can be made to the Hospice of Northwest Ohio. A memorial service will be held on October 9th, 2020, at St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Church, gathering at 10:30 a.m. with mass at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the Maumee Eagles.