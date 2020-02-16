Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550

Rochelle (Badgett) Bradley


1937 - 2020
Rochelle (Badgett) Bradley Obituary
Rochelle (Badgett) Bradley

Rochelle Yvonne Bradley (Badgett) was born unto the union of Arnell and Howard Badgett on May 11, 1937, the second born child of ten.

Rochelle loved to golf, read, and decorate, a model of fashion in her own.

She leaves to mourn her passing, her daughter, Michelle Bradley-Doyle; one grandson, Courtney A. Bradley Sr.; and three great grands, Aniyha Monet, Courtney Jr. and Zakiya Cheree. Rochelle leaves four brothers and four sisters, Howard D. Badgett, Warren K. Badgett, Frank R. Badgett, Peggy J. Badgett, James C. Badgett, Bonnie L. Badgett, Jacqueline Smith, and Linda Badgett-Parkinson; first cousin, Betty Kendrick, and several nieces and nephews.

She transitioned peacefully and suddenly at home on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Her wishes were to be cremated without a service, nor viewing. Her family has chosen to respect her wishes. May she soar with the doves and rest peacefully in paradise.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
