Mr. Rocky Pitts
Mr. Pitts, 58, passed Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was a 1980 gaduate of Swanton High School, attend and graduated from Penta County Vocational High School. Rocky worked for Heidelberg Distribution Company 34 years prior to his passing.
Surviving are mother, Ethel Pitts; sisters, Valeria Pitts-Bennett, Gwendlyn (Simmie) Barksdale and Ramona Pitts; 6 nephews; 4 nieces and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10 and 11 a.m. respectively, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.cbrownfuneralhome.com