1/1
Rocky Pitts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rocky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Rocky Pitts

Mr. Pitts, 58, passed Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was a 1980 gaduate of Swanton High School, attend and graduated from Penta County Vocational High School. Rocky worked for Heidelberg Distribution Company 34 years prior to his passing.

Surviving are mother, Ethel Pitts; sisters, Valeria Pitts-Bennett, Gwendlyn (Simmie) Barksdale and Ramona Pitts; 6 nephews; 4 nieces and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10 and 11 a.m. respectively, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Wake
10:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 22, 2020
Rocky was a very kind and caring person who could always make your day a little brighter! He will be dearly missed by all. Rest In Peace my friend❤
Joe & Phyllis Jarvis
Friend
July 22, 2020
Rocky was a good friend who was always there for you if you needed help with something or just to give you a good laugh. He was well like by my in laws as well as part of our family. Rest In Peace my friend until me meet again.
NealMcGaha & Heidi McGaha
Friend
July 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers going out to the Pitts family... Sorry for your loss...... I remember hi bashful when we would pass in the hall at Swanton High School... May he Rest In Heaven... Ken Najarian
Ken Najarian
Teacher
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved