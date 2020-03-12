Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Jerusalem Baptist Church
445 Dorr St
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Jerusalem Baptist Church
445 Dorr St
Toledo, OH
Rodjanae Kenyota Marie Primas


2011 - 2020
Rodjanae Kenyota Marie Primas Obituary
Rodjanae Primas

Rodjanae Kenyota Marie Primas, received her heavenly wings on Monday, March 2, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, in the presence of her loving family. Rodjanae was born April 9, 2011, to Shardinae Smith and Rodney Primas, Jr.

Rodjanae was our miracle baby, when the doctor said "she would not live to see the age of 5", she passed the mark. Rodjanae was a true fighter and blessed us with 8 wonderful years of life, she was our miracle baby.

Rodjanae was loving and caring, she had a special way of communicating with those she loved, especially with her brother and sisters. She loved playing in the water, and loved when people patted her on her back. Rodjanae will be truly missed by everyone that was blessed to be a part of her life, she was one of a kind!

Rodjanae was preceded in death by her grandmother, Loretta Kenny and great great grandmother, Pearl Quinn Lawler.

Rodjanae leaves to cherish her memory, loving parents, Shardinae Smith (Kanees Carlos), Rodney Primas, Jr.; brother, Kaliub Carlos; sisters, Naomee Smith, Arayah Primas, Ta'Riya Primas, Raniya Primas, Sa'Niya Carlos and Aunnalasia Carlos; grandparents, LaKeshea Perdue, Christopher Perdue, Ofari Smith, Rodney Primas, Sr.; great grandmother, Pamela Lawler, Rochelle Perdue, Lindell Perdue, Sarah Kenny, Willie Brown, Frances Hunter; special uncles, Malik Burrell, DeVontray Lawler and a host of many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, a special love goes out too Allen McCulley, The McClain family, The Carlos family and Shirley Reasonover.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 4-6:00pm, at The House of Day Funeral Service.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00am, preceded by a 10:00am Wake, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 445 Dorr St, Toledo, Ohio

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 12, 2020
