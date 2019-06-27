Rodney "Rod" G. Kesler



Rodney "Rod" G. Kesler passed away after lengthy illnesses on June 25, 2019, surrounded by his devoted wife and family. He fought courageously to the end. He was born April 18, 1944 to Grace C. (Grant) and Fred W. Kesler in Toledo, OH. In 1968, he and Virginia "Juanita" Harris were married. Rod was a graduate of Waite High School and Stautzenberger College and attended Wright State University and The University of Toledo.



He worked at Toledo Edison for over 30 years, holding numerous positions in Engineering and Operations. He was an outstanding designer and innovator, developing unique solutions to complex problems in both his work and hobbies. In high school he won outstanding Ohio state recognition in science for calculating the life of the sun using Einstein 's theory E=MC squared. This was long before the wide spread availability of the internet. He had 2 patents pending when he retired from Toledo Edison. Rod held numerous leadership roles in organizations including President of PMI and Adams Conservation Club. One of his proudest accomplishments was leading a team that developed the original PMI exam used globally. After retirement, Rod co-owned and operated Holland Dry Cleaners with his dear friend and business partner John Schaub.



Rod loved life and learning and had a phenomenal memory. He was a collector of unique and sentimental items. Rod was an avid reader, outdoorsman, motorcycle and car enthusiast. He had a vast knowledge of his favorite subjects and willingly shared that knowledge. Rod had a quick wit and sense of humor and loved to "spar" with friends and family. He had an adventurous spirit, whether flying ultra-lite planes or "chasing" and studying grizzly bears out west. Rod particularly enjoyed hiking, camping and hunting on his property in Montana. He raced muscle cars in his younger days. Rod built and restored street rods, motorcycles, and antique motorbikes. He loved taking them to shows where he won numerous awards.



Rod cherished his friendships with life long friend John Lippert (often referred to as his brother from another mother), car buddies Tom "Dick" LaPorte, Mark Mazur, Kevin Kerner, and Frank Hasselbart and outdoorsman Sanjay Sangal. While bravely fighting his numerous illnesses over the past few years, they were his lifeline. Rod is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Juanita, Kathy Harris (sister-in-law); nieces, Kelly (Mark) Schultz and Tammi (Shawn Ferrell) Durco; nephew, Kevin (Jenni) Harris and great nieces and nephew, Katie Durco, Kelsie and Thomas Schultz, Brianna, Kaylee, and Alayna Harris.



He was preceded in death by his parents; aunt and uncle, Leta and Tom Thomas and in-laws, Ruth and John Harris, Jr., brother-in-law, Travis Harris and great nieces, Erica and McKenna Hernandez.



The family express their deep appreciation to the medical team's at Toledo Clinic, St. Luke's Hospital, and Cleveland Clinic for their valiant and compassionate treatment.



Friends and family will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home 501 Conant St. Maumee on Friday, June 28 from 4-8 pm where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 am. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to Humane Society, Myasthenia Gravis Society or . Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com



