Rodney L. Warner



Rodney L. Warner, age 83, of Temperance, passed away April 8, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. Rodney was born August 13, 1935 in Ashtabula, OH to James and Esther (Sterling) Warner. He served his country in the US Army 101st Airborne. He was employed with GM Power Train for more than 38 years retiring in 1999. Rodney enjoyed woodworking, photography, gardening, camping, bowling and playing tennis. He especially loved spending time with his family.



In addition to his parents, Rodney was also preceded in death by his son, Gregory and 5 brother and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Warner, daughters, Lisa (Brian) Rogers, Pamela (Matt) Jaegle; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.



The family will receive guests Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed by burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo.



Memorial contributions may be made to in Rodney's memory.



To leave a special message for Rodney's family, please visit:



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary