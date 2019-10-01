|
Roger A. Schmidt
Roger A. Schmidt, age 75, of Maumee, OH passed away September 24, 2019 at home. Roger was born November 5, 1943 in Toledo to LuLu Mae and Henry Schmidt and was raised in Toledo, OH. He graduated from Macomber High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965. Right before being drafted, he met Carol Sue Patton and they were married September 28, 1968. They bought their first home on Carlton Street, in Toledo, later moving to Maumee in 1975. Roger enjoyed watching tennis, NASCAR, and cruising around in their convertible.
Roger is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 51 years, Carol; children, Deanna (Michael) Ludwig and Roger (Joni) Schmidt; granddaughters, Samantha Schmidt and Cassidy Ludwig; brother, Carl B. Schmidt and sister, Sally Sowle.
The family will receive guests Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 pm at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Memorial Services will be held Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church in Roger's memory.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019