|
|
Roger Alan Coventry
Roger Alan Coventry, 57, of Toledo, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice. He was born in Shelbyville, IL, to Carl and Betty (Allen) Coventry on October 16, 1961. Roger was a 1979 graduate of Findlay High School in Illinois. He also attended Eastern Illinois University where he completed his Bachelor's Degree. He proudly served for over 20 years in the United States Naval Construction Battalions, better known as the Seabees. He married Barbara Thomas and together they moved to the Toledo area almost 30 years ago. Roger worked as a Computer Technician for the Geek Squad at Best Buy for over 20 years. He was a member and served as Usher at St. Pius X Catholic Church and was part of the Building and Grounds Committee. He also served on the board for the Barrington Woods Home Owner Association. He could always be found helping family and friends with their technological needs.
Roger is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; son, Jared Coventry; mother, Betty Lambdin; siblings, Steve (Connie) Coventry, Dennis (Linda) Coventry, Marilyn (Mark) Zimmer, Mike (Patricia) Coventry, Lynda Baker, Carla (Neil) Dettling; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Coventry; sister, Sherry Cleveland; step-father, John Lambdin; and brother-in-law, Steve Baker.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo (419-841-2422). A Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3011 Carskaddon Avenue, Toledo. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roger's name may be made to either St. Pius X Catholic Church or to the s Project.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019