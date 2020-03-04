|
|
Roger Allen Lichtenwald
Roger Allen Lichtenwald passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio with his wife and daughters at his side. He was in his 74th year. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Roger was born on January 9th, 1946 in Wauseon, Ohio. He graduated from Camden Frontier High School, went on to Stautzenberger drafting school and later graduated from the University of Toledo with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
While Roger attended school he worked at Owens Illinois (Solder Glass) and Haughton Elevator. He went on to work at American Warming and Ventilating for nearly four decades, where he became Vice President of Engineering. He held two patents.
He loved participating and watching all kinds of sports. He was fiercely competitive but not a sore loser. There wasn't a golf course he didn't love, but Fallen Timbers was his home course, he would play everyday if given the chance. He was a wisecracker and one of the most loyal Michigan Wolverine fans ever! He was a friendly, fun loving and caring man with a sense of humor that never quit. Friends and loved ones describe him as "one of those souls that you liked, admired and trusted the instant you met him", the kindest, most gentle, and, "the best of the best of us".
Roger is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shereth (Judd) Lichtenwald; daughters, Cynthia Lichtenwald-Penka and his grandsons, Judd & Cole Penka, Melissa and Patrick Lichtenwald-Thomas and their children Annabelle & George; his sister, Carolyn (Frank) Voelker, and their children Dean, Dawn (Bristow) and Derek; and uncle, Roy Lessing; sister-in law, Linda, husband David and daughters Kristin (Johnson), Abbey (Farish)Meyerholtz, Rima Juergens and Logan Deal. Roger was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Lichtenwald.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd. Waterville, OH. A Memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Timothy Philabaum officiating. Immediately following the service there will be a celebration of Roger's life at the Fallen Timbers golf course clubhouse.
Donations in Roger's memory are encouraged to the or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 4, 2020