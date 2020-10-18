1/1
Roger C. Worley
1949 - 2020
Roger C. Worley, 71, of Toledo, passed away on Wednesday October 14, 2020, at his home. He was born April 6, 1949, in Toledo and was the son of Fred and Ursula Worley. Roger attended St. Mary's, St. Angela Hall and St. Catherine grade schools. He was a graduate of Start High School. In 1968, he worked for Libbey Glass in Toledo until 1985, and then at Libbey Glass City of Industry until 1994. Roger also drove semis for C.R. England and most recently for MTS for 16 years. Roger is now singing with the angels. He was always singing. Roger also had a love of horses.

He leaves behind his step daughter, Dawn; from his second marriage along with 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; his wife, Elaine (Grevis), and her children, Andrea (Jeremy) Jaquillard and Nick (Michelle) Fotoples; grandchildren, Ethan and Alex Jaquillard. Also surviving is his brother, David (Bev) Worley; sister, Lynden (Paul) Schwab and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 17th, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral and interment was at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 740 North Superior Street, Toledo, OH 43604. Ansberg-West Funeral Directors (419) 472-7633.

Online condolences may be sent to Roger's family at

www.ansberg-west.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Funeral service
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
October 17, 2020
Roger was a wonderful classmate and friend. He will be greatly missed by all. I’ll never forget him singing on the phone “Hello my friends Hello”
Chip Carstensen
Classmate
