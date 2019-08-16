|
Roger D. Brown Sr.
Roger Dale Brown Sr., age 78, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Monday August 12, 2019 surrounded by his family. Roger worked for thirty seven years at GM Powertrain before retiring in 2007.
Rogers was preceded by his father, George Brown; Parents, Opal and Floyd Stancil; Sons, Edward Brown and Tony Kleinert; Grandson, Tyler Brown; Special friend and Love, Edith Brown, and Best Friend, Robert Gray. Surviving are his children, William K. (Sharon) Brown, Roger (Valorie) Brown, Mary (Steve) Hudson, William F. (Kelly) Brown, Thomas Kleinert, and Daughter in Law, Michelle; God-Daughter, Cassie Whitaker; Brothers, James (Linda) Brown and Charles Claybourn; Sisters, Linda Pepin and Rebecca (Rusty) Radsick; twenty-four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Friends may gather from 2:00pm to 8:00pm on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, (419)865-8879. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, also at Neville-Shank Funeral Home at 10:30am. Procession will follow to Toledo Memorial Park for burial.
Memorials can be made to the wishes of the family, to be shared with Rogers favorite charities. Special memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.neville-funeral.com.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 16, 2019