Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wright Hall at Sylvania United Church of Christ
7240 Erie Street
Sylvania, OH
Roger D. Schantz


1936 - 2019 Obituary
Roger D. Schantz Obituary
Roger D. Schantz

Roger D. Schantz, age 82, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, formerly of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away on March 6, 2019. Roger was born on July 8, 1936, to Milton and Alta Rupp Schantz. Roger was a man of faith, a devoted father and grandfather, and an esteemed coach and educator.

Roger is survived by his children, Rochelle (Christopher) Hoff, R. Matthew (Terri) Schantz, John (Jodi) Schantz; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Roger is also survived by his siblings, Richard Schantz, Glendon Schantz, Janeth Segel, Sharon Rex and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 38 years, Helen Derby; his parents, and his great-grandson, Max Tharp.

A Celebration of Life reception will be held for Roger in Wright Hall at Sylvania United Church of Christ, 7240 Erie Street, Sylvania, Ohio, on Saturday, April 27, from 1:00-3:00 P.M. Interment will be private at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania, Ohio. Contributions in memory of Roger may be made to Sylvania United Church of Christ, Sylvania, Ohio or to Belin Memorial United Methodist Church, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Online expressions may be made at

www.burroughsfh.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
