1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Roger D. Schantz, who excelled in sports and studies and became an educator, including an administrator at Owens Community College, has died at his home in Murrells Inlet, S.C., where he lived since 2012. He was 82.



Mr. Schantz had cancer, his daughter, Rochelle Hoff, said. The former Sylvania Township resident died March 6.



He retired in 1987 from Owens, where he taught and became director of the college computer center and a vice president. He was named assistant for special projects to then-President Daniel H. Brown in 1984 and oversaw college publications and curriculum development.



Earlier, he was on the business technology faculty at the University of Toledo's community and technical college. He received an outstanding teacher award from UT and the Alumni Association in 1970.



"He had an interest in sharing his knowledge and inspiring others," his daughter said. "He was a natural coach and a natural teacher. He had a passion for that and wanted to be remembered for that. He had a way of bringing out the best in someone, whether a student or a player. He believed in motivating by positivity."



He started his career by teaching mathematics and coaching basketball and baseball at Columbus Grove High School. When he taught math at Sylvania High School, he was an assistant basketball coach. He coached his children's youth baseball and basketball teams.



"We were a travel team before there were travel teams. We played 64 games one summer," his son John Schantz said. That summer, the team won 54 games, he added.



Many players saw Mr. Schantz as almost a second father. He focused on students or players who had trouble with other teachers or coaches, his son said.



"He had a saying, 'I've heard you've had some challenges in other places. I want you to know that's b.s. - Before Schantz,' meaning you had a clean slate, an opportunity to do well," said his son, who was a basketball and baseball standout at Northview High School.



Mr. Schantz also was a former president of the Sylvania Board of Education.



He was born July 8, 1936, to Alta and Milton Schantz and grew up in Archbold, Ohio. He was a National Merit scholar at Archbold High School and received 10 letters as he played basketball, football, and baseball. In 1954, The Blade named him honorary captain of its all-Maumee Valley League basketball first team. He was a 2006 inductee to the high school's athletic hall of fame.



He played basketball at Bowling Green State University and received bachelor's and master's degrees in mathematics. He was an Army veteran and served stateside.



"He was very bright," his son said. "He was very easy to talk to, because he was naturally curious about things.



"He had a quiet confidence. He was confident in front of a group. He was confident in conversations," his son said. "But he was never the loudest person in the room."



He and the former Helen Derby, his high school sweetheart, married in 1957. She died April 18, 1995.



Surviving are his daughter, Rochelle Hoff; sons R. Matthew and John Schantz; brothers Richard and Glendon Schantz; sisters Janeth Segel and Sharon Rex; eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.



A celebration gathering will be from 1-3 p.m. April 27 in Wright Hall of Sylvania United Church of Christ, where Mr. Schantz had been a member. Arrangements are by Burroughs Funeral Home, Murrells Inlet, S.C.



The family suggests tributes to Sylvania United Church of Christ or Belin Memorial United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet.



