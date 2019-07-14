The Blade Obituaries
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
1213 Washington St.
Genoa, OH
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
St. John's United Church of Christ
1213 Washington St.
Genoa, OH
Roger D. Traver


1933 - 2019
Roger D. Traver Obituary
Roger D. Traver

Roger Dean Traver, 86, of Genoa, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in the University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born to the late Cecil and Jessie (Kurfis) Traver, in Toledo, Ohio, on May 8, 1933. After graduating from Genoa Area Schools in 1952 he joined the U.S. Navy with assignments in California, the Philippine Islands and on the ship Gen. A.E. Anderson. He married Mary Ann Burke in Mill Valley, CA on September 4, 1952 and they shared 66 years of joy & happiness. Roger worked for Materion, formerly Brush, of Elmore, for 36 years, retiring in 1995. He loved carpentry and gardening but his first and strongest love was for his wife and their family.

Roger is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, sons, Todd (Lori Jo) and David (Lori) Traver, grandchildren, Matt (Kyle) Traver, Kelly (Steve Decker) Traver, Jay (Amy) Traver, Scott (Lindsay) Traver, Melissa, Michael & Mallory Traver, great grandchildren, Lilly, Kaileigh, Rhett, Avery & Harper, brothers, Ron (Darlene) Traver and Craig (Sharon) Traver. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 AM, Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1213 Washington St., Genoa, OH. Immediately following the service the family will have a time of visitation and fellowship in the church hall. Roger's family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be directed to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Greater Cincinnati/Dayton Chapter, 4420 Carver Woods Dr., Blue Ash, OH 45242 or St. John's United Church of Christ. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019
