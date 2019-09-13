Home

Roger Dean Beck


1936 - 2019
Roger Dean Beck Obituary
Roger Dean Beck

Roger Dean Beck, 83, took his last earthly breath on September 10, 2019 just steps across the street from the home he was born in on January 17, 1936.

A pillar of the Ottawa Lake community, Roger spent his life doing what he loved among those he loved. In addition to being a lifelong farmer, he built a successful farm drainage business and was sustained by his lay ministry work with St. Michael's Lutheran Church and Via de Cristo.

Roger graduated from Blissfield High School in 1953 and married his beloved, Jane Bell, on September 13, 1958. Together, they raised four children, enjoyed travel, family gatherings and working side-by-side. The UP held a special place in Roger's heart, as it was the source of many fond trips and where he purchased farm cattle for many years. Roger knew there are only two colors of green: One fit for the best tractor and the other for his Spartans.

Roger will be remembered for his warm smile, work ethic and sense of humor. He was the guy that insisted on picking up the tab, paused to share a drink and a story, and never met a stranger. His kids are grateful that even near the end, Parkinson's failed to steal Dad's grit and snappy wit.

Roger is survived by his children, Kimberly (Julie Strohbeck) Beck, William (Mari) Beck, Shawn (Larry) Kreps, and Janel (Seth) Brady; Sisters, Sharon (Marion) Sanders and Linda (Gene) Perry; Best-Bud-Always, Dee Billau; Grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Lauren, Zane, Helen and Saul; In-laws, Marcia Bell, Aggie (Bob) Lombard, Elaine Schaedler, Duane Bell and Sam Bell and a host of special cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceding Roger in death are his wife of 44 years, Jane; parents, Clifford and Helen Beck; Grandson, Larry Kreps, III; In-laws, Norma and John Bell, Lorain Bell, and Doug Schaedler.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, Sunday September 15th from Noon – 9 PM. Additional viewing will take place at St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Ottawa Lake, Michigan beginning at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 16th. Funeral services will follow at Noon.

The family wishes to thank the teams at Ottawa Lake Fire Department, Sincera and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their unwavering support. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ottawa Lake Fire Department, St. Michael's Lutheran Church or Hospice of NWO.

"God loves you and so do I" ~ Roger Beck

Published in The Blade from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
