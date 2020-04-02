|
Roger Dean Strup
Roger Dean Strup passed away peacefully, in the presence of family on Sunday afternoon, March 29, 2020, at the age of 89. Roger graduated from Edgerton High School and Ohio State University with a degree in Agriculture. After 2 years in the U.S. Army Transportation Corps, he taught and coached in Edgerton and Bryan, Ohio. Roger and Shirlee (Musser) married in 1954, and shortly after moved to Edgerton, Ohio, where Roger ventured into the insurance business, ultimately forming Strup Agency.
Roger will be remembered for his steady temperament, strong character, quiet pride, love of sports, and dedication to his family.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Shirlee, just over 3 weeks before his own death (in part, certainly, from a broken heart). He is survived by his children, David (Susan Dorfmeyer) Strup, Stephen (Sue) Strup, Lynne (Les) Shearer, and Thomas (Marcia) Strup; 6 grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
Due to current restrictions, a private graveside funeral service with Military Honors will be held in Edgerton, OH. Our memories of all the dear family and friends present at Shirlee's service on March 11th will sustain us through this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Roger's honor to the Edgerton Area Foundation or to Edgerton United Methodist Church.
