(News story) Roger J. McNichols, who was a University of Toledo industrial engineering professor, an assistant dean, and for a time led a venture to train precision machining technicians, died Wednesday in St. Luke's Hospital, Maumee. He was 81.
He had heart and kidney failure, said his wife, Pat.
Mr. McNichols retired in 1999 after 23 years at UT. He taught probability and statistics related to engineering and courses on operations and manufacturing processes.
"He was good at teaching. He made things clear," his wife said. Students from across the globe who'd become successful stayed in touch, she added.
His administrative roles included assistant dean for graduate studies. He also recruited engineering majors from Ohio universities that did not have graduate engineering programs.
"He was well liked, a very professional person," said Theo Keith, a distinguished university professor emeritus, who was in the mechanical engineering department when mechanical and industrial engineering were separate entities at UT. "Roger was the type of guy who, when he talked, people listened."
Milton Netter, then-industrial engineering chairman, kept department faculty close, and they all fit together, Mr. Keith said. "Roger was an important piece in that puzzle," Mr. Keith said.
In 1996, UT loaned Mr. McNichols to the National Center for Tooling & Precision Components as its interim president. The entity started in the early 1990s with federal grants, but struggled as federal policy shifted and local private sector and state funds didn't meet expectations.
He returned to the UT faculty just before the January, 1997, merger of the tooling and precision components center and the nonprofit Edison Industrial Systems Center.
Mr. McNichols' academic and professional interests, besides reliability in industrial settings, included groundwater monitoring. His writings and research on those topics were published. He also served as a consultant for hazardous waste facilities.
Mr. McNichols taught at Texas A&M University from 1966-76. There he had a role in the university's contract with the Army to train civilians employees with bachelor of engineering degrees to earn their master's degrees in reliability and maintainability engineering and thereby keep the Army's equipment running.
He was born Sept. 25, 1938, in Columbus to Hilda and Roger McNichols. He was a 1956 graduate of Aquinas College High School. His father was an engineer, and the younger Mr. McNichols received bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees from Ohio State University. His son Roger McNichols also became an engineer.
He was fond of northern Lower Michigan; his family had a cottage at Torch Lake. He'd visited the 48 contiguous states and was a champion of the National Park system.
His son Roger McNichols died Dec. 3, 2012.
Surviving are his wife, the former Pat Hampton whom he married Sept. 2, 1967; son, William McNichols; brother, David McNichols; sister, Mary Joan Douglas, and three grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are by the Walker Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to the National Park Foundation in Baltimore; any individual national park, or a charity of the donor's choice
.
