Roger L. Kirkendall
1954 - 2020
Roger L. Kirkendall

Roger L. Kirkendall, 65 of Oak Harbor, OH passed Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Promedica Memorial Hospital, Fremont, OH. He was born December 9, 1954 in Morgantown, WVA to the late Donald Kirkendall and Norma (Price). He was a veteran of the United States Army, and on June 16, 1984 he married the former Alice Morris and she survives. Roger worked for Grand Trunk Railroad, formerly DTI, in Flat Rock, MI and Toledo, OH. and then retired in 2015 as a Local #85 Boilermaker, in Toledo. He was a passionate motorcycle enthusiast, dog lover, avid antique collector and was the founding and sole member of the "GreyBeards Club".

Survivors include his wife of 36 years Alice; son, Cody Kirkendall; granddaughter, Bailey; and daughter, Kristen Kirkendall, all of Oak Harbor; brothers, Donald (Frances), William (Connie), Kerry, Tim (Michelle), Ronald (Kristi), and Kenny (Joyce); sister, Donna; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Carol; and brothers, David, Terry, and Randy.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Salem Township. Union Cemetery Veterans Circle, where military honors will be given by local American Legion and V.F.W. honor guard. Those wishing to join the procession will line up at Crosser Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m., motorcycles welcome. We are honoring all social distancing and safety practices and would appreciate the cooperation of all who choose to attend!

Those wishing to give a contribution are asked to consider Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation and the Humane Society of Ottawa County. The Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements and ask those wishing to share a fond memory or leave a condolence, may do so at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Blade from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Funeral
10:30 AM
Crosser Funeral Home
AUG
1
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-4455
Guest Book sponsored by Crosser Funeral Home Oak Harbor Chapel

July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Crosser Funeral Home Oak Harbor Chapel
