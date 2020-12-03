(News story) Roger Mandle, who as fifth director of the Toledo Museum of Art undertook improvements to galleries and grounds and won wide acclaim - and the museum a record number of visitors - for a major exhibit of works by the painter El Greco, died Saturday in Dartmouth, Mass. He was 79.



He had cancer, according to a statement from the Rhode Island School of Design, where he was president from 1993-2008.



He was director of the Toledo Museum of Art from 1977-88.



"Roger Mandle brought an excitement to the museum, especially with his exhibitions and acquisitions," said Roger Berkowitz, who became a museum staff member in 1974 and was one of Mr. Mandle's successors as museum director.



"His energy and enthusiasm attracted a wide public," Mr. Berkowitz, who retired in 2004, said by email.



Adam Levine, who became the museum's 11th director earlier this year, said: "Roger Mandle's impact on the Toledo Museum of Art continues to be felt to this day.



"From the renovations and structural changes that occurred during his tenure to our continued work in the community - being a resource when they need access to art the most - our visitors continue to benefit from his leadership," said Mr. Levine, who previously worked at the museum from 2013-18.



Mr. Mandle resigned as Toledo museum director in 1988 to become deputy director of the National Gallery in Washington.



He and his wife, Gayle Wells Mandle, who had a well-known Perrysburg interior design business, returned in 2001 for the Toledo museum's centennial celebration. He spoke in 1996 to the Toledo chapter of the American Institute of Architects. In 2005, he delivered a lecture at Bowling Green State University. In recent years, Mr. Mandle served on the Toledo Museum of Art's art committee.



He arrived in 1974 as associate to Otto Wittmann, who during 18 years as TMA director helped bring the museum to international prominence.



"Otto Wittmann used to say that his goal was not to become a great tourist attraction. His goal was to serve the local community, and if the collections and programs are good enough, other people would come, and that's exactly my philosophy," Mr. Mandle said in a recent interview with the museum's art reference library staff.



"Given Edward Drummond Libbey's admonition or recommendation over the door - engraved over the door of the museum, 'For those who seek self-improvement,' that became my sort of guide for what I attempted to do," Mr. Mandle said in the interview.



John Stanley, at about age 20, started in the museum's stockroom and met Mr. Mandle on his first day. Mr. Stanley moved up in the museum's ranks, eventually serving as TMA's chief operating officer and deputy director in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He returned in 2019 and became the museum's 10th director.



He credited Mr. Mandle with molding his career and serving as a lifelong mentor.



"He wanted to meet every new employee, which is one of the first lessons I learned from him," said Mr. Stanley. "He gave me so many opportunities as a young person that I can't imagine otherwise I would have gotten."



Mr. Mandle was a charismatic but tough leader and pushed employees to look for innovative ways to improve the museum experience, Mr. Stanley said.



"Because we were so innovative we became known for that in the industry and it was largely because of Roger and his desire to improve what we were doing," Mr. Stanley said. "He wanted to simply bring art and people together and to get people across that threshold, and to demystify art while at the same time not in any way diminish the power of art or the complexity or the interesting aspects of art."



Mr. Mandle was best known for his role in organizing the 50-piece "El Greco of Toledo" exhibit, which drew from collections worldwide, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of sister-city ties between the Toledos of Ohio and Spain.



The El Greco exhibit became a sensation at the Toledo museum, drawing then-record crowds. Millions saw the exhibit during its international travels.



Mr. Mandle had key roles in physical changes at the museum, including the Herrick entrance, the stairway to Libbey Court and Canaday Gallery, and gallery renovations. A partnership with UT eventually led to the creation in 1993 of the Frank Gehry-designed Center for Visual Arts adjoining the museum.



"He was just so great in reaching out to the community, something that museums just didn't think about back in the 80s," Mr. Stanley said



Rhode Island School of Design grew in stature and impact during his 15-year tenure, the school said on its website.



Afterward, Mr. Mandle was executive director and chief officer of museums at Qatar Museums Authority. He later had a consulting firm to assist museums and universities. In 2016, he and his wife, who is a visual artist, founded the Massachusetts Design Art & Technology Institute in New Bedford, Mass.



He'd served on the National Council on the Arts by appointment of President Ronald Reagan and President George H.W. Bush and on the Ohio Arts Council.



He was born in New Jersey and graduated in 1963 from Williams College. A painter himself, he had a master's degree and certificate in museum training from New York University's Institute of Fine Arts and published articles on 18th-Century Dutch painting.



He was a former associate director of the Minneapolis Institute of Arts.



Mr. Mandle's family, in a statement, said: "Roger Mandle was a gardener, a passion tethered to his core belief in optimism. He loved sowing seeds and nurturing them into their full glory. Gardening is a fine metaphor for his life's philosophy of lovingly nurturing and mentoring all of those around him to reach for their highest potential."



Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Gayle Wells Mandle; son, Luke Mandle; daughter, Julia Mandle; sister, Julia Kiechel; and five grandchildren.



Services were not announced.

Published in The Blade on Dec. 3, 2020.