Roger McNichols
1938 - 2020
Roger McNichols

Roger McNichols, 81, passed away on August 5, 2020. Roger was born in Columbus, Ohio, in 1938. He graduated from Aquinas College High School in 1956 then enrolled at The Ohio State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science (1961), Master of Science (1963) and PhD (1966) in Industrial Engineering.

He taught at Texas A&M University from 1966 – 1976. In 1976, he returned to Ohio where he taught in the University of Toledo College of Engineering. He taught and held several administrative positions until his retirement in 1999. Roger was also an engineering consultant in the fields of reliability, maintainability and ground-water monitoring.

He loved to travel, putter in his workshop and visit with his grandchildren.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Hilda (Rieger) McNichols and by son, Roger McNichols. He is survived by wife, Pat (Hampton) McNichols; son, William McNichols; daughter-in-law, Alicia (DiNovo) McNichols; grandchildren, Roger "Coby" McNichols, Meredith McNichols, and Chris McNichols; brother, David McNichols (Deb DeSanto) and sister, Mary Joan Douglas.

Funeral services will be private. Friends wishing to honor Roger with a remembrance could consider a donation to the National Park Foundation, PO Box 17394, Baltimore, MD 21297-1394, to any individual national park or to the charity of the donor's choice. The Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 419.841.2422.



Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
August 8, 2020
So sorry to hear about Roger- thanks for reaching out and updating us with an email. Pat, you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers- love Kathie and family - Mississippi/TN/Va/CA
Kathie Fallin
Family
August 8, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Alicia McNichols
August 8, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
a loved one
