Roger McNichols
Roger McNichols, 81, passed away on August 5, 2020. Roger was born in Columbus, Ohio, in 1938. He graduated from Aquinas College High School in 1956 then enrolled at The Ohio State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science (1961), Master of Science (1963) and PhD (1966) in Industrial Engineering.
He taught at Texas A&M University from 1966 – 1976. In 1976, he returned to Ohio where he taught in the University of Toledo College of Engineering. He taught and held several administrative positions until his retirement in 1999. Roger was also an engineering consultant in the fields of reliability, maintainability and ground-water monitoring.
He loved to travel, putter in his workshop and visit with his grandchildren.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Hilda (Rieger) McNichols and by son, Roger McNichols. He is survived by wife, Pat (Hampton) McNichols; son, William McNichols; daughter-in-law, Alicia (DiNovo) McNichols; grandchildren, Roger "Coby" McNichols, Meredith McNichols, and Chris McNichols; brother, David McNichols (Deb DeSanto) and sister, Mary Joan Douglas.
Funeral services will be private. Friends wishing to honor Roger with a remembrance could consider a donation to the National Park Foundation, PO Box 17394, Baltimore, MD 21297-1394, to any individual national park or to the charity of the donor's choice
