Roger Orth


1939 - 2020
Roger Orth Obituary
Roger Orth

Roger Orth, formerly of Oregon, OH passed away April 7, 2020 peacefully at home in Zephyerhills, FL. Roger was born to Samuel and Bernice (Hartford) Orth on November 4, 1939 in Toledo. He worked for the Overseas Terminal and for Globe Industry. Roger was a foster parent and fathered 46 foster children. He enjoyed his handcarving, earning ribbons at the Pasco County Fair including a grand prize. Roger was a member of Zephyer Christian Church.

Roger is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Dorothy; children, Randy R. (Victoria) of Colorado, Shelley Richey of South Carolina, Rodney of Oregon State, Ron of Toledo, Randy E. of Toledo, and Lydia Sterret of Toledo; grandchildren, Tyler, Amanda, Eric, Coty, Kyle, Hanna, Rigo; great-grandchildren, Elleya and Evitt. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Carol; and sister, Vera Vincent.

There will be a celebration of Roger's life at a later time, when family and friends are able to once again gather, share stories and eat a good meal in his honor.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
