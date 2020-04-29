Roger Ribby On Thursday, April 9th, 2020 Roger Ribby of Toledo, OH passed away. He was born September 28th, 1947. Roger loved to fish and spend time with his grandchildren. He always had a joke or something witty to say. He worked as a security guard at Raceway Park, he drove a cab, and was a delivery driver for many years. Roger was preceded in death by his father, Ellis Ribby and mother Ruth Ribby; and infant son, Michael Ribby. He became a widower in 2010 when wife Darlene passed. He is survived by longtime love and companion, Elaine Ribby; children, Tonya Rose Ribby and Daryl Ribby; siblings, Carl, David, Dennis, Sharon and Gary (Angela) Ribby; grandchildren, Ryan, Megan, Raquel Ribby and Anthony Reigle. Four great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many, many friends. A celebration of life Will take place at a later date.

