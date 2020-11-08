1/
Roger "Rick" Rickenmann
1929 - 2020
Roger "Rick" Rickenmann, 91, passed away at Kingston-Sylvania, November 4, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was born May 7, 1929 to Carl and Frances Rickenmann in Toledo. He was a graduate of Whitmer High School. Rick honorably served his country in the Army during The Korean War. He was an Engineer for CSX Railroad until his retirement in 1985. He was a 50+ year member of the Swiss Society/German American Festival Society. He made homemade wine with his father. Rick loved to go dancing with his longtime companion, Lois Seymour. He also enjoyed playing golf with his friends and worked as a ranger at Giant Oak Golf Course. Rick cherished the time he spent with his family and extended family, his loving, generous nature and sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Rick is survived by his niece, Susan (Larry) Wilcousky; great nieces, Stephanie (Bob) Geierman, Karla (Todd) Gifford; great nephews, Michael (Amanda) Wilcousky and Jimmy Zion; children of the heart, Catherine (James) Redmond and William (Julie) Seymour; grandchildren of the heart, Stephanie (Jeff) Rowe, Tiffany (Ryan) Kranz, Robert (Barbara) Binion; great great nieces and nephews, Hailey, Kolton, Brayden, L.J. Preslie; great grandchildren of the heart, Joy, Allison, Melody, Brody, Wyatt and Brooke. He was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Zion; nephew, Roger Zion; and longtime companion, Lois Seymour.

Friends are invited to visit from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m Tuesday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, where services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. Mandated COVID-19 protocols of social distancing and facial covering will be strictly enforced. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
NOV
11
Service
11:00 AM
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
