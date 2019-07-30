|
Roger W. Foley
Roger W. Foley, 71, of Walbridge, Ohio passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg Center. He was born on November 19, 1947 in Toledo, Ohio to Caroline and Walter Foley. Roger was a 1966 graduate of Lake High School and served in the U.S. Navy-Seabees, during the Vietnam War. He worked as a mechanic his whole life, retiring from Towlift in 2008. Roger was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church where he served as church elder and member of the Vietnam Veterans of America-Chapter #35. Roger enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He will be dearly missed.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Karen Foley; daughters, Jennifer (Ken) Zeh, Melissa Foley, Chaunda (Jim) Hame, and Rhonda (Jose) Flores; parents, Caroline and Walter Foley; grandchildren, Nicholas, Sierra (Mitch), Lucas, Jay, Anthony, Cole, Abigail, Hailey, Priscilla, and Daniel; great-grandchildren, Saylor and Lorenzo.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4155 Pickle Rd in Oregon where family will greet guests after 10 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Prince of Peace Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from July 30 to July 31, 2019