Roiann Lynn (Kindle) Gunnells
After a hard-fought battle with cervical cancer, Roiann Lynn (Kindle) Gunnells peacefully passed, surrounded by her loved ones, on Monday, January 20th, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Edward and Betty Manworren; her Husband, Adam Gunnells; her daughter, Alia (Hamza Khriwish) Alozaibi and her siblings, Edward (Virgie) Williams, Pamela (Chuck) Davis, Susan (Howard) Valentine, Jimmy (Shelly) Kindle, Kathleen Williams, Ken (Diane) Kindle, Chuck (Kathy) Kindle, and Karen (Robert) Husen.
On March 6th 1971, Roiann was born in Toledo, Ohio. Being baby number nine meant her life was filled with love and support which set the tone for the rest of her years. She graduated from Whitmer High School in 1989 and went on to pursue a career as a nail technician at David Broadways Salon and Spa, followed by The Beehive, and became the Fulfillment Coordinator at MadAve Collective. In 1996, she became a devoted mother to her only child, Alia.
With her adventurous spirit, Roiann was quick to take any given opportunity to travel, and spent most of her life experiencing multiple cultures the world had to offer. Being called "the life of the party" was an understatement. There was never a moment in her life where she didn't passionately embrace her days with gratitude and joy. She married her husband, Adam, on a beautiful autumn day-October 14th, 2012, at the Toledo Botanical Gardens.
Roiann was diagnosed with cervical cancer in October 2018, and won her first battle. Unfortunately, her cancer came back with a vengeance this past December; but that did not stop her from wanting to fight again. She was the type of woman to look at the face of danger and say, "Bring it on," and continued with that mentality up until her final moments.
Roiann Gunnells will be remembered for her infectious smile and strength. We would like to thank the Ebeid Hospice of Sylvania, Ohio for providing amazing care and comfort in her final days. There will be no funeral service per Roiann's wishes. A private Celebration of Life is being held this weekend for close family and friends. The family requests donations in honor of Roiann be made to Compassion Health Toledo, http://www.compassionhealthtoledo.org/support-cht.html where the doctors have made it their mission to provide gynecological care to the uninsured and underinsured women of Toledo, Ohio. We are so grateful for their mission and care.
It is not the years in your life that count, it's the life in your years! Roiann will be missed dearly. Cheers to her.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 24, 2020