Roland Damase "Dave" Frechette, 1935-2019



Dave passed peacefully at the age of 84 at home in Temperance, Michigan after a battle with cancer.



Dave was born in Rhode Island to Theresa L. and Damase J. Frechette. He graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and went on to serve in the US Air Force from 1953-1961. In 1963 Dave moved to Detroit, Michigan and worked for the Chrysler Corporation. He later relocated to Temperance, Michigan to pursue an entrepreneurial career in the Hospitality Industry. Dave started Toltoy Inc. when he and a buddy invented the Amazing Space Pet, which was introduced on the David Letterman Show and even made the trip to space with an astronaut. Retiring from the hospitality industry in 1998, Dave enjoying filling in part-time at Coyle Funeral Home.



Dave enjoyed working and volunteering in his community. He helped establish the Bedford Business Association (BBA) in 1982 and served on many community boards. A meaningful accomplishment for Dave was when he led a telethon fundraiser, for a local boy who needed a liver transplant, that was successful in raising over $100,000 in two days.



Dave's friends and family will remember him as an active, fun loving man, with a big heart and good sense of humor. He loved to dance and enjoyed the theater, helping to start the Bedford Community Players. He was an avid hunter and enthusiast golfer, playing in many tournaments with his brother Richard. He loved his poker-night buddies and as a skilled carpenter, enjoyed helping his friends and family if they needed something done.



Dave is remembered with love by his wife Dametra, daughter Nicole LeBoutillier ("JB"), son Ron Frechette, two step-sons Erich Hochleitner (Kelly) and Matt Hochleitner, and 8 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Richard D. Frechette (Elaine) of West Palm Beach, Florida and a nephew. He was predeceased by his daughter, Terri Sue Frechette and son Thomas Roland Frechette.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 pm at the Pawlak Funeral Home in Temperance, Michigan. Funeral services will be on Thursday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Temperance, Viewing will begin at 10:00 am with Services at 11:00 am.



Those wishing to leave memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Michigan, St Paul's Lutheran Church Food Closet or Bedford Lions Club.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019