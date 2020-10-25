Roland Leonard Beeler



Roland Leonard Beeler, 88, of Sylvania, OH passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 18th, 2020. Roland was born on March 29, 1932 to Roland and Lucille Beeler and was the youngest and only boy of four children.



Roland graduated from Scott High School and while there he also excelled in basketball, hockey, and football; winning a full scholarship to BGSU for football. After attending college, Roland married the love of his life, Joyce McCleary Beeler, in January of 1954, and they were happily married for 64 years until her death in 2018. Roland was also enlisted in the Army and was given an Honorable Discharge in 1955. While raising a family, Roland continued competing in the sports world for many years racing stock cars at the Toledo Speedway, along with racing Unlimited Hydroplanes on the Detroit River. He also played hockey for the Toledo Rovers with his best friend, and brother-in-law, Donald McCleary. Roland's biggest passion, aside from his family, and his commitment to his Catholic faith, was buying and selling antiques with his wife Joyce. They traveled far and wide looking for just the right pieces of furniture to buy, restore, and sell to others. They attended antique shows for many many years; enjoying their travels and making lifelong friends of other antique dealers like themselves along the way.



Roland spent his life in the automotive industry, working for many years as a supervisor at Keyser Jeep in Toledo, before moving to City Auto Stamping and ending his career in Flint MI working for Flint Coatings, Inc.



Roland was predeceased by his parents and sisters, Ann (Beeler) Flury, Pepper (Beeler) Brogdon, and Vivian Beeler.



Roland is survived by children, Kathleen, (Michael Baker) Jon Beeler, (Bridgette), and grandchildren, Brendan and Jordan Baker, Michael, Molly, and Olivia Beeler.



A memorial of his life will be held at a later date when we can gather family and friends to celebrate his marvelous life with us.





