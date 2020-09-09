Roland W. Osterman, Jr.
07/26/1940 - 09/05/2020
Roland E. "Bud" Osterman, Jr. passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Toledo Hospital. Bud was born in Toledo on July 6, 1940, to Roland "Ron" and Charlotte "Lammie" Osterman.
Prior to his retirement, Bud was a paramedic with the City of Toledo Fire Department. He loved being a fireman and made many lifelong friends through the department. After his retirement, Bud could be found either on a golf course or playing cards with his brother-in-law, Ed McComesky.
Bud married Diana McComesky on November 25, 1961. She was his best friend and the love of his life. They were married over 55 years and he missed her every day after her passing in 2017.
Bud is survived by his son, Jason Osterman; daughter, Marda (Chuck) Perrotta; grandsons, Jack, Luke and Eli Perrotta; sister, Sandy (Diane Rich) Osterman and brother-in-law, Ed McComesky. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother-in-law, George McComesky.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 1-3:00 pm with a Last Alarm service following at 3:00pm at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). The family will hold a private burial.
Bud's family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at the Toledo Hospital. Their kindness and professionalism during Bud's final days will always be remembered. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
