1931 - 2019
Roland Y. Engler, 87, of Summerfield, Florida passed away April 4, 2019 at Prestige Manor, Belleview, Florida. He was the husband of Ann Engler for 40 years. Roland was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 6, 1931 to the late Donald and Florence Engler. Prior to his retirement he was University Architect at Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. He also served as a 1 st Lieutenant in the US Army. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, Florida.

Roland is survived by his wife, Ann (Horvath) Engler of Summerfield, FL, daughter, Sandra (Charles) Shrader of Edgewater, FL and sons, Scott (Marianne) Engler of Oklahoma City, OK and John (Jeni) Engler of Perrysburg, OH. Also surviving are grandchildren Jeremy Walter, Shaun (Jessica) Peskor, Stephanie (Chad) Fields, Adam Engler, Hannah Engler, Graesyn Engler, and Gabe Pawlak; and great grandchildren Angelique and Gabe Walter, Braydin and Carter Fields and Griffin Peskor.

Funeral services will be private. Donations in his memory can be made to the .

Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019
