Rolando "Rolo" Gallardo



Rolando Gallardo, age 57, passed away on March 24, 2019. He was born on July 7, 1961 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Maria and Antonio Gallardo.



Roland was passionate about cars and computers. He was an avid car-racer and his prized possession was his 2012 Dodge Challenger. Roland enjoyed to travel and truly loved life and meeting new people. He made new friends wherever he went! But, his proudest accomplishment was his beloved daughter, Taylor. Roland "fought like hell" through the last 13 years with his health issues and he will be greatly missed by his loving friends and family.



Left to cherish his memory is his family, Debra; daughter, Taylor; sisters, Mally (Jim) Simmons, Darlene Gallardo; brother, Antonio Gallardo Jr.; niece and nephews; his dog, Memphis and many other loving family members. Roland was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Rene.



The family will receive guests on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). The Vigil Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish-Maumee, 104 W. Broadway. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery.



To leave condolences for Roland's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com.



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary