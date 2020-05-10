Rolando "Roland" Lopez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rolando's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rolando "Roland" Lopez

Rolando "Roland" Lopez, 53, of Genoa, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 due to cardiac complications. Always surrounded by family, his parents, Baltazar "Bud" and Maria Lopez Sr., were at his side; and his brothers, sister, sister-in-law, niece and nephews nearby.

A lifelong resident of Genoa, Roland was loved by family and numerous friends. Always smiling, he was the face that everyone associated with Genoa McDonald's. He was an exceptional employee for 33 years. As a manager, he received many awards and recognition for his outstanding service and work ethic. He received the "Ray Kroc" award that is given to the top 1% McDonald's restaurant managers.

He loved cooking, baking delicious cookies, attending family gathering, hosting spur of the moment cookouts and dinners. He saw the beauty in all holidays but especially loved Christmas and gift buying. His decorations were breath taking. His Christmas lights were magical. He made life beautiful.

Roland made everyone's "special day" more special with the gorgeous flower arrangements, corsages and wedding bouquets he created. He enjoyed sewing and surprising his great-nephews with super hero capes. Roland was a sentimental soul. He touched so many lives with his happy spirit. Whether it was at McDonald's, a family gathering, the casino, shopping at local greenhouses or spending time with friends, people were happy to see Roland and he loved being with them. Roland will be missed dearly and will forever be in our hearts.

Roland is survived by his parents, Bud and Maria Lopez Sr. of Genoa; brothers, Buddy and Mike (Sheryl) Lopez; sister, Angie Lopez; nephews, Zachary and Anthony Lopez; niece, Krystle (Mark) Soviar; great-nephews, Ryan, Noland and Carter Soviar; his beloved fur baby, Daisy; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Abelino and Filomena Lopez and Crescencio and Zenaida Celestino; and nephew, Alex.

There will be a celebration of Roland's life scheduled for a later date and burial will be in the Clay Township Cemetery in Genoa. The family suggests memorial contributions for Roland, be directed to the Genoa Band Boosters, c/o Genoa High School, 2980 N. Genoa-Clay Center Rd., Genoa, OH 43430 or the Ronald McDonald House of Northwest Ohio, 3883 Monroe St., Toledo, OH 43606. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Genoa has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Burial
Clay Township Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
May 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I will remember him fondly as the cheery, positive face that so often greeted me at Genoa McDonalds. You can tell he prides himself on running a business that truly cared about employees and customers! His friendliness and smile were offered in every interaction with him. He will be missed and may his legacy live on!
Jennifer
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
What a great person i had a chance to meet may you rest in gods arms til we see you again
Jeffrey waggoner
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
As the current owner of the Genoa McDonalds, I only worked a few months with Roland, but he made a very big impression on me. He was the face, and more importantly, the smile, that all in Genoa knew & loved. In the past few years, Roland would decorate the store for the holidays, which allowed me more time to get to know him, and appreciate the great person he was. Having been in McDonalds for more than 4 decades, I have seldom come across a manager like Roland, who was so loved by the community and his team. He has forever left an imprint on Genoa McDonalds, as well as me, my family, my team and the community.
Brian MacKenzie
Coworker
May 10, 2020
So sorry for the family's loss. He was always happy and had a smile. He will be missed and gone too soon.
Laurie Green
Friend
May 10, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the family and friends of this beautiful man. He was a light in so many people's lives and he will truly be missed. God picks the best.
Linda Klopping
Friend
May 10, 2020
Please accept our deepest condolences during this most difficult time.
Jesse
Family
May 10, 2020
He was a great guy and he will be truly missed by many.I will miss seeing his smiling face at Genoa MCD'S R.I.P
Vicki Tanner
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved