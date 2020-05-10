Rolando "Roland" Lopez
Rolando "Roland" Lopez, 53, of Genoa, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 due to cardiac complications. Always surrounded by family, his parents, Baltazar "Bud" and Maria Lopez Sr., were at his side; and his brothers, sister, sister-in-law, niece and nephews nearby.
A lifelong resident of Genoa, Roland was loved by family and numerous friends. Always smiling, he was the face that everyone associated with Genoa McDonald's. He was an exceptional employee for 33 years. As a manager, he received many awards and recognition for his outstanding service and work ethic. He received the "Ray Kroc" award that is given to the top 1% McDonald's restaurant managers.
He loved cooking, baking delicious cookies, attending family gathering, hosting spur of the moment cookouts and dinners. He saw the beauty in all holidays but especially loved Christmas and gift buying. His decorations were breath taking. His Christmas lights were magical. He made life beautiful.
Roland made everyone's "special day" more special with the gorgeous flower arrangements, corsages and wedding bouquets he created. He enjoyed sewing and surprising his great-nephews with super hero capes. Roland was a sentimental soul. He touched so many lives with his happy spirit. Whether it was at McDonald's, a family gathering, the casino, shopping at local greenhouses or spending time with friends, people were happy to see Roland and he loved being with them. Roland will be missed dearly and will forever be in our hearts.
Roland is survived by his parents, Bud and Maria Lopez Sr. of Genoa; brothers, Buddy and Mike (Sheryl) Lopez; sister, Angie Lopez; nephews, Zachary and Anthony Lopez; niece, Krystle (Mark) Soviar; great-nephews, Ryan, Noland and Carter Soviar; his beloved fur baby, Daisy; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Abelino and Filomena Lopez and Crescencio and Zenaida Celestino; and nephew, Alex.
There will be a celebration of Roland's life scheduled for a later date and burial will be in the Clay Township Cemetery in Genoa. The family suggests memorial contributions for Roland, be directed to the Genoa Band Boosters, c/o Genoa High School, 2980 N. Genoa-Clay Center Rd., Genoa, OH 43430 or the Ronald McDonald House of Northwest Ohio, 3883 Monroe St., Toledo, OH 43606. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Genoa has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
