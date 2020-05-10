As the current owner of the Genoa McDonalds, I only worked a few months with Roland, but he made a very big impression on me. He was the face, and more importantly, the smile, that all in Genoa knew & loved. In the past few years, Roland would decorate the store for the holidays, which allowed me more time to get to know him, and appreciate the great person he was. Having been in McDonalds for more than 4 decades, I have seldom come across a manager like Roland, who was so loved by the community and his team. He has forever left an imprint on Genoa McDonalds, as well as me, my family, my team and the community.

Brian MacKenzie

Coworker