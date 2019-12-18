|
Rolland F. Eggert
Rolland F. Eggert, age 88, of Toledo, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Toledo Hospital. He was born on November 10, 1931 to Norman and Ruth (Askins) Eggert in Toledo. A graduate of Macomber High School, he was a pattern maker for GM - Fisher Body and Toledo Molding & Die. Rolland was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed assisting at Bedford Hills Golf Course. In his younger years he enjoyed boating, water skiing, fishing and vacationing at Clark Lake. He will be remembered by his family as a kind and generous role model who took great pride in his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Tom (Gwen), Jeff (Sue) and Steve (Gabby); grandchildren, Lisa, Matt (Laura), Christy, Brian (Amanda), Mindy (Tony) Loveless, Mandy and Kaylee; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Nathan and Owen. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Alice M. Eggert and sister, Phyllis Storer-Henderson.
The family will receive guests on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Funeral Service starting at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the - Toledo Chapter, 4331 Keystone Dr., Suite D, Maumee OH 43537.
