Rollin "Rollie" G. Nusbaum
Rollin "Rollie" G. Nusbaum, age 94, of Maumee, Ohio, died July 28th, 2019. He was born February 10th, 1925 in Toledo, OH, to Michael and Adeline Nusbaum. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1943 where he met the love of his life and wife Jeanette Schweibold. They were married on Oct. 8, 1949 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Toledo. As a parishioner at St. Joseph's in Maumee for decades, he was a member of the Holy Name Society and Liturgy Committee. He also served many years as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. He was also active in Catholic War Veterans. Rollin was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 38 years. He was a letter carrier at Station C in the Secor Gardens area and at the Heatherdowns Station in the OLPH and River Rd. area. He retired in 1985 as a Route Examiner at the Main Post Office. During WW II, he served in the South Pacific with the U.S. Navy Seebees 18th Special Battalion for nearly 3 years, and in recent years was very proud to wear his WW II veteran hat.
Rollie and Jeanette had 4 loving children: Dr. Kathryn (Edward) Moran of Plainfield, IN, Mark (Callie) Nusbaum of Perrysburg, OH, Jean (Mark) Goulet of Fremont, IN, and Amy (James) Froelich of Monclova, OH. Over the years, he and Jeanette and their family enjoyed summers at Lakewood Mobile Home court on Barton Lake near Fremont, IN, making improvements on their mobile home, swimming, fishing, and just enjoying life. He also enjoyed serving as Lector for Saturday evening Mass at Manapogo Park near the lake.
Rollie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jeanette; sisters, Carol (James) Stader and Lois (Rich) Frelin; brother, Charles (Gloria) Nusbaum and brothers and sisters-in-law.
Rollie is survived by and will be greatly missed by his four children, and 11 grandchildren: Michele, Amanda, Keith, Colin, Benjamin, Daniel, Joel, Gordon, Emma, Lucas, and Daniel, and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Janet (Ernest) Hack of Toledo; brother, James Nusbaum and partner, David Brandt, of Millersburg, OH, and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Mr. Nusbaum has elected to donate his body to The University of Toledo Medical College to advance research and learning. A Memorial Mass will take place at St. Joseph's Church in Maumee, at Broadway and Conant Streets on Saturday, August 24th at 10:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow in the parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Paul's Outreach, c/o Emma Froelich, 5814 Blackshire Path, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076, or the OFM Conventional Franciscan Friars, 103 St. Francis Blvd, Mount St. Francis, IN 47146-9000, or St. Joseph's Parish in Maumee, with memo marked as memorial gift in Rollin's name.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019