Romaine R. (Blochowski) Kopp



Romaine Rose (Blochowski) Kopp, 86, of Maumee, passed away peacefully April 22, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born to Ollie and Mary (Lewandowski) Blochowski on February 15, 1933 in Toledo, Ohio. She married Richard Kopp on November 28, 1959 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Toledo, Ohio and worked for Toledo Glove for over 30 years.



Surviving are her loving daughters, Kim (Douglas) Ronau, Tammy (Scott) Henck and Carol Kopp; grandchildren, Tara (Cory) Cline, Jeff (Andrea) Henck, Jessica (Pat) Murray, Chad (Kara) Henck, Andy (Liz) Ronau, Justin (Kendra) Henck and Cody Henck; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Henck, Camille Henck, Oliver Ronau, Nicholas Henck, Addison Ronau, Kolbie Henck, Stella Murray and Kyler Henck; sisters, Carol Wojtowicz, Marcia (Fred) Pile and brother-in-law, John (Felicia) Kopp. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard, sister, Mary Ann Kluczynski and her brother, Joe Blochowski.



Friends will be received Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2-8 PM at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) where the Rosary will be recited at 7 PM. Prayers will be recited in the funeral home, Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:15 AM with a Funeral Mass beginning at 11 AM at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Community. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be made online to the family at



Published in The Blade on Apr. 24, 2019