Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler-Shank Funeral Home
222 E. South Boundary Street
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Witzler-Shank Funeral Home
222 E. South Boundary Street
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:15 AM
Witzler-Shank Funeral Home
222 E. South Boundary Street
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Community
Resources
More Obituaries for Romaine Kopp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Romaine R. (Blochowski) Kopp


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Romaine R. (Blochowski) Kopp Obituary
Romaine R. (Blochowski) Kopp

Romaine Rose (Blochowski) Kopp, 86, of Maumee, passed away peacefully April 22, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born to Ollie and Mary (Lewandowski) Blochowski on February 15, 1933 in Toledo, Ohio. She married Richard Kopp on November 28, 1959 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Toledo, Ohio and worked for Toledo Glove for over 30 years.

Surviving are her loving daughters, Kim (Douglas) Ronau, Tammy (Scott) Henck and Carol Kopp; grandchildren, Tara (Cory) Cline, Jeff (Andrea) Henck, Jessica (Pat) Murray, Chad (Kara) Henck, Andy (Liz) Ronau, Justin (Kendra) Henck and Cody Henck; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Henck, Camille Henck, Oliver Ronau, Nicholas Henck, Addison Ronau, Kolbie Henck, Stella Murray and Kyler Henck; sisters, Carol Wojtowicz, Marcia (Fred) Pile and brother-in-law, John (Felicia) Kopp. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard, sister, Mary Ann Kluczynski and her brother, Joe Blochowski.

Friends will be received Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2-8 PM at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) where the Rosary will be recited at 7 PM. Prayers will be recited in the funeral home, Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:15 AM with a Funeral Mass beginning at 11 AM at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Community. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be made online to the family at

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Witzler Shank Funeral Home
Download Now