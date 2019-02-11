Romaine W. Murd



Romaine W. Murd, 87, of Tiffin, formally of Murd Rd., Richfield Center, Sylvania, Ohio, died peacefully on February 9, 2019.



He was born December 11, 1931 to the late William N. and Madelyn (Helfrich) Murd. Romaine had worked for several years at the former Toledo Concrete Pipe and Tube and as a farmer.



Survivors include one sister, Bernadette Inderrieden of Berkey; two brothers, Jerome (Donna) Murd of Berkey and Rev. Francis Murd of Tiffin; sister-in-law, Charlotte Murd of Toledo; seventeen nieces and nephews; thirty-two great nieces and nephews and several great-great nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by brothers, William, Karl and Donald; brother-in-law, Ronald Inderrieden; sister-in-law, Rita Murd; and great nephew, Derek Brown.



Visitation for family and friends will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Chapel (Holy Trinity Parish), 1750 N. Raab Rd. Marygrove. His brother, Rev. Francis "Frank" Murd, his cousin Rev. Thomas Helfrich, and Rev. Michael Dandurand will concelebrate. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Marygrove.



Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Paris for Immaculate Conception Chapel, 2649 U.S. Highway 20, Swanton, OH 43558, or The Sisters of Saint Francis, 200 St. Francis Ave., Tiffin, OH 44883, or Community Hospice Care, 181 E. Perry Street, Tiffin, OH 44883. Online Condolences may shared with the family at



walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary