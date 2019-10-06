Home

Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Roman Bialecki Jr.


1957 - 2019
Roman Bialecki Jr. Obituary
Roman Bialecki Jr.

Roman Bialecki Jr., age 61, of Ottawa Lake, MI, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, in the Cleveland Clinic. Roman was born on November 26, 1957, to Roman and Thelma (Barnhart) Bialecki. Roman was in the automotive glass industry for 30 years. He was a car enthusiast, enjoyed bowling, cruises to the Caribbean, and riding his Harley. He also loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Roman is survived by his wife, Pamela; daughter, Amber (Corey) Corder; two grandchildren; siblings, Rosanne Bialecki, Laurie (Scott) Sulewski and Michael Bialecki, and half siblings, Cathy (Chris) Robinson, Fred (Joyce) Woodward and Mary (Bill) Gorshoff.

The family will be receiving friends in the Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. The family will also be receiving guests on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00a.m. at the Whiteford Wesleyan Church, 10285 Sylvania-Petersburg Rd., Ottawa Lake, MI, where his life celebration will begin at 11:00 a.m.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
