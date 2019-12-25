Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Romeo A. Duhart Obituary
Mr. Romeo A. Duhart

Mr. Duhart, 76, passed Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the Concord Care Center of Toledo. He was a 1961 graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and was a self-employed contractor. He is survived by sisters, Betty J. Hinton, Barbara T. (Harvey) Duhart-Collins and Rita L. Clinton. Funeral Services 11 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Stanley Clark, Sr., Officiant.

Published in The Blade on Dec. 25, 2019
