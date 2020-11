Or Copy this URL to Share

Ron Coon



Ron Coon, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, from a stroke, he was 70 years old. He was employed at Davidson Trucking.



Survivinng is his wife, Rita; and brother, Don. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hank and Marge; sister, Barb.



He was loved by all and was a good friend to everyone. Funeral will be private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store