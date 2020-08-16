Ron L. Schmidt
Ron L. Schmidt, 88, died peacefully on August 14, 2020 at Hospice of NW Ohio. He was born October 24, 1931 in Toledo, Ohio. Ron graduated from DeVilbiss High School and the University of Toledo, where he was enrolled in the R.O.T.C. program. Ron proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War.
Ron worked as an Accounting Manager for Owens Corning from 1961-1986, and then for NAMSA from 1986-2011. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Maumee. Ron was an avid fan of the University of Toledo Rocket football and basketball teams. He loved being by the lake, and over the years he owned several summer homes on Devils Lake, MI and Lake James, IN. He enjoyed swimming and skiing.
He is survived by his wife Donna; children, Steve (Julie) Schmidt, Carol (Dave) Galvin, Michelle (Tony) Flaminio, Christine Schmidt, Lisa (Ken) McIntyre, and Jeff (Holly) Orlowski; grandchildren, Marie, Sean, Ryan, Scott, David, Anthony, Michael, Nicholas, Hannah, Kennen and Annie; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn (Burnett) Conrad; step father, Earl Conrad; and sister, Joyce Case.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Wednesday, August 19 from 3:00 -7:00 p.m. The funeral ceremony will be held on Thursday, August 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Coyle, followed by a graveside service with military honors at Toledo Memorial Park. The funeral service will be Live Streamed at CoyleFuneralHome.com
