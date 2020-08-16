1/1
Ron L. Schmidt
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ron L. Schmidt

Ron L. Schmidt, 88, died peacefully on August 14, 2020 at Hospice of NW Ohio. He was born October 24, 1931 in Toledo, Ohio. Ron graduated from DeVilbiss High School and the University of Toledo, where he was enrolled in the R.O.T.C. program. Ron proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War.

Ron worked as an Accounting Manager for Owens Corning from 1961-1986, and then for NAMSA from 1986-2011. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Maumee. Ron was an avid fan of the University of Toledo Rocket football and basketball teams. He loved being by the lake, and over the years he owned several summer homes on Devils Lake, MI and Lake James, IN. He enjoyed swimming and skiing.

He is survived by his wife Donna; children, Steve (Julie) Schmidt, Carol (Dave) Galvin, Michelle (Tony) Flaminio, Christine Schmidt, Lisa (Ken) McIntyre, and Jeff (Holly) Orlowski; grandchildren, Marie, Sean, Ryan, Scott, David, Anthony, Michael, Nicholas, Hannah, Kennen and Annie; and 6 great-grandchildren.

Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn (Burnett) Conrad; step father, Earl Conrad; and sister, Joyce Case.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Wednesday, August 19 from 3:00 -7:00 p.m. The funeral ceremony will be held on Thursday, August 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Coyle, followed by a graveside service with military honors at Toledo Memorial Park. The funeral service will be Live Streamed at CoyleFuneralHome.com. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorial donations may be given to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Maumee, Ohio. Please view Ron's video tribute and leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral
11:00 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved