Ronald A. Andryc



Ronald A. Andryc, age 75 of Maumee formerly of Bowling Green passed away Monday, July 1 2019 in his residence. He was born February 8, 1944 in Toledo to Andrew and Dorothy (Wielinski) Andryc, Jr. A 1962 graduate of Rossford High School he attended Bowling Green State University. Ron was involved in real estate his whole life. He was an agent for the former Martin Real Estate Company, the former McCarthy Real Estate Company and the Reuben Company. He also owned and operated the former River Road Realty Company. He became a real estate appraiser and broker and currently owned and operated Maumee Valley Appraisal Company. Ron enjoyed a good cocktail and a round of golf and was a past member of Riverby Golf Club



Preceded in death by his parents and brother Jim Andryc, he is survived by his brother Terry (Karen) Andryc; nephews Matt (Sara) Andryc, Mike (Nicci) Andryc and Alan (Maggie) Andryc; niece Valerie Andryc; great nieces and nephews; and best friends and caregivers Jerry and Tracey Gurn.



Friends may call at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee on Friday, July 5 from 2-7pm. Funeral services and burial will be private. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on July 3, 2019