Ronald A. KesterRonald A. Kester, 63, of Oregon, made his transition from this life to be with the Lord on December 1, 2020. Ron was born October 9, 1957 to Robert and Rosina (Dipillo) Kester in Toledo, Ohio. Ron loved helping people, he could fix most anything and was considered quite the handy man. He worked for many years at Glasstec and most recently retired from Chrysler. Ron had a big heart and even bigger laugh that will not be soon forgotten. He was an avid OSU Buckeye fan, loved camping and boating but his favorite thing to do was spend time with his grandchildren. Ron was a man of strong faith and attended All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford.Ron is survived by his parents, Bob and Rosina Kester; children, Jason (Candice) Kester, Steven (Jessica) Kester, Angela (Acey) Abbott; grandchildren, Adriana, Katelyn, Mackenzie, Aimee, Parker, Carson, Jase, and Kayla; significant other, Colleen Havens; siblings, James (Diane) Kester, Linda Kester, Debbie(Gary) Lewis; nephews, cousins and many friends. Ron was proceeded in death by his loving dog, Diesel.Friends will be received on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 3500 Navarre Avenue, Oregon, Ohio 43616 (419-691-6768), where masks and social distancing are required. The Funeral Mass will be held privately for immediate family but will be viewable via live stream by visiting Ron's tribute page on the Walker website beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020. Online condolences may be viewed at: