1/1
Ronald A. Kester
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald A. Kester

Ronald A. Kester, 63, of Oregon, made his transition from this life to be with the Lord on December 1, 2020. Ron was born October 9, 1957 to Robert and Rosina (Dipillo) Kester in Toledo, Ohio. Ron loved helping people, he could fix most anything and was considered quite the handy man. He worked for many years at Glasstec and most recently retired from Chrysler. Ron had a big heart and even bigger laugh that will not be soon forgotten. He was an avid OSU Buckeye fan, loved camping and boating but his favorite thing to do was spend time with his grandchildren. Ron was a man of strong faith and attended All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford.

Ron is survived by his parents, Bob and Rosina Kester; children, Jason (Candice) Kester, Steven (Jessica) Kester, Angela (Acey) Abbott; grandchildren, Adriana, Katelyn, Mackenzie, Aimee, Parker, Carson, Jase, and Kayla; significant other, Colleen Havens; siblings, James (Diane) Kester, Linda Kester, Debbie(Gary) Lewis; nephews, cousins and many friends. Ron was proceeded in death by his loving dog, Diesel.

Friends will be received on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 3500 Navarre Avenue, Oregon, Ohio 43616 (419-691-6768), where masks and social distancing are required. The Funeral Mass will be held privately for immediate family but will be viewable via live stream by visiting Ron's tribute page on the Walker website beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020. Online condolences may be viewed at:

walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home - Oregon Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
viewable via live stream
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home - Oregon Chapel
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
4196916768
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home - Oregon Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
December 4, 2020
Was a good friend, with a great laugh, he will be missed
Gordon Gosses
Friend
December 4, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jamie Rabenstine
December 4, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Colleen Havens
December 4, 2020
Ron will be missed his helping hand, friendly smile and can't forget that LAUGH
Tom Anderson jr
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved