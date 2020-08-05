(News story) PEMBERVILLE - Ronald A. Primeau, a high school business education teacher and coach in Sylvania whose track and field teams took multiple championships, died Sunday in ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was 68.
"His heart just gave out," his wife, Anita, said. He struggled after heart-valve replacement surgery in 2012, yet he "lived life to the fullest, that's for sure."
The couple spent the winter at their Estero, Fla., second home, and Mr. Primeau played golf, pickleball, water volleyball, and some tennis.
Mr. Primeau of Wood County's Freedom Township retired in 2009 from the Sylvania district and Southview High, where he'd taught since 1982. His first assignment in 1975 was at Sylvania High School, which became Northview in 1976 after Southview opened.
He taught business education and coordinated the marketing program. He aimed to get juniors and seniors ready for the work force after graduation.
Mr. Primeau was girls track coach at Northview for six years and the Southview boys track coach from 1986-95 and in 2005. His Southview teams' Northern Lakes League championships included four consecutive titles in the 1990s.
"He was a competitor," his wife said. "He would stay up nights and try to figure out the best way to use the teams and try to figure out the end score of the track meet before it happened."
"He was very calm. I think his at ease made the kids at ease," his wife said.
He'd been district coach of the year, league coach of the year, and was a state coach of the years nominee.
"The only way to be a winning coach is if you've got the talent," Mr. Primeau told The Blade in 1990, "and good assistant coaches."
His daughter Jessica, a teacher and a former Findlay High School track coach, said: "Seeing how successful he was wore off on me professionally."
He was a 2015 inductee to the Sylvania Schools' athletic hall of fame.
He stepped away in 1995 from coaching Southview, then league champions, when his children became involved in sports in the Eastwood schools. He coached middle school track.
"He got to watch his kids be successful at Eastwood. That meant a lot to him," his wife said. Even as coach, he was still Dad. But on family spring break vacations, he made sure to locate a high school with a track where they could practice.
"He believed in family time, but he said, 'You need to stay in shape,'" his wife said.
For about 20 years, starting in 1998, Mr. Primeau worked part time at Spartan Chemical in Maumee. The second shift crew tended to be younger and many "looked up to him and sought him out for advice," said his son Matt, who works at Spartan.
He was born March 6, 1952, in Cleveland to Jean and Walter Primeau. He was a 1970 graduate of Cleveland Heights' Lutheran East High School. His 880-yard relay team in 1970 was first in the state. He received bachelor's and master's degrees from Bowling Green State University.
Surviving are his wife, the former Anita Castillo, whom he married June 24, 1978; daughters Jessica Loomis and Katie Danielson; son, Matthew; brother, Douglas, and five grandchildren.
Social distancing and face masks are to be required when friends will be received from 10 a.m.-noon Thursday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 14545 New Rochester Rd. southwest of Pemberville, where family will be received from noon-1p.m. A private service will follow. Arrangements are by the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, Pemberville.
The family suggests tributes to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where he was council co-president.
