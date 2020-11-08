1/1
Ronald A. Ramm
1952 - 2020
Ronald A. Ramm

Ronald A. Ramm, 68, of south Toledo, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Ron was born on July 21, 1952 to Edward and Shirley (Olmstead) Ramm here in Toledo.

Ron was a graduate of Macomber High School and was an outstanding football player. Later in life he was very active in youth football as a coach. Ron was a Journeyman sheet metal worker for East Side Sheet Metal, Inc. for over 26 years, retiring in 1992. Ron and his wife Peggy enjoyed their home in North Carolina and spending many special times with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Keith and Glenn; and brother, Edward, and his wife Barb. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Peggy; son, Ronald, Jr. (Dina); two granddaughters whom he adored, Athena (Aldo) and Sophia; sister, Glenna (Carl) Wilson; and brother, Gary (Sue) Ramm. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, on Thursday, November 12th, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a Memorial Service beginning at 12:30. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville.

For those attending, facial coverings are required.

walterfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Guest Book

November 5, 2020
Life brings you tears, smiles, and memories. The tears dry, the smiles fade, but the memories live on forever. With heartfelt sympathy to the Ramm Family, may you find comfort from family and friends. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Crystal
